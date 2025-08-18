Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,740 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,440,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $826.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $744.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. William Blair raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $838.09.

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,851,900. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,400. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,599 shares of company stock worth $38,455,220 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

