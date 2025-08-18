Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $370.05 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.36 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.68 and a 200 day moving average of $436.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.