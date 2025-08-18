Prospector Partners LLC Sells 76,405 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,405 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.86%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

