Promising Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now – August 15th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Robot Consulting are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop the hardware, software and platforms underpinning the “metaverse” — immersive, persistent virtual worlds enabled by technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and blockchain. These equities span headset and device manufacturers, virtual environment and gaming platform developers, and firms supporting digital economies through things like NFTs and virtual commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,528,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,816,563. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.00. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.52. Accenture has a 1-year low of $236.67 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $12.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.99. Globant has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $238.32.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 80,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,464. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 467,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,601. Robot Consulting has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

