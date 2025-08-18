Promising Cannabis Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 17th

Tilray Brands, Indivior, Turning Point Brands, Canopy Growth, and Innovative Industrial Properties are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the legal cannabis industry—ranging from cultivation and distribution to biotech research and ancillary services. Investing in these equities provides exposure to a market driven by shifting regulations, consumer demand, and product innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,738,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,635,760. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Tilray Brands has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of INDV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. 1,559,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. Indivior has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.50. 340,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,670. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $102.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 25,245,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,055,266. The firm has a market cap of $311.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.67. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,010. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Read More