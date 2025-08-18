Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $308.00 at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.29.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.33. 7,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,676. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.99. Primerica has a twelve month low of $230.98 and a twelve month high of $307.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.87.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,714.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

