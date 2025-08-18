PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Position Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,159,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,152 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,220,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $111.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

