Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Update

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,400 shares, adropof56.6% from the July 15th total of 65,500 shares. Approximately1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Polar Power

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Price Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 17.79% of Polar Power worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POLA stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.69.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 38.21%.

About Polar Power

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.