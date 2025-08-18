PL Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.6% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 292,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,046,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,535,000 after acquiring an additional 438,446 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

