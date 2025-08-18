Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Update

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 39,800 shares, adeclineof51.0% from the July 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pixelworks by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 225,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,571,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 309,594 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXLW shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Pixelworks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Pixelworks Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.52.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

