Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Takes $678,000 Position in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation $ATLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Atlanticus comprises about 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Atlanticus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth about $74,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 19.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $124,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,529.88. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATLC

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $61.35 on Monday. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $927.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $393.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. Analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.