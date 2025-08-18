Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Crane $CR

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Crane by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Crane by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 99,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crane by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,011,000 after purchasing an additional 44,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

In related news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CR opened at $188.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.35. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $203.89.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.70 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Crane’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

