Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 55,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 776.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 228,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $27,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,044.70. This represents a 18.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $39,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,642.78. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock worth $128,189. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE TDOC opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.76.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

