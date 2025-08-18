Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Makes New $493,000 Investment in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,563 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKLB. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rocket Lab from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $44.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 2.17. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $21,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,083,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,208.53. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 530,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,906,900. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,039. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

