Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. StoneX Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,111,904. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 16,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $1,368,973.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,703.04. The trade was a 34.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,233. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

StoneX Group stock opened at $91.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.57. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.57.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

