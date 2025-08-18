PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Holdings Lifted by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 90,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 625,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 122,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

