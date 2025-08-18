Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6%

PM stock opened at $166.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $258.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

