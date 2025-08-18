Petix & Botte Co Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Petix & Botte Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,804,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,424,000 after buying an additional 467,392 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,769,000 after buying an additional 329,712 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,389,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 712,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,807,000 after buying an additional 242,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,425,000 after buying an additional 122,412 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $132.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.