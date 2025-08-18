Petix & Botte Co Grows Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co owned about 0.15% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,112,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,437,000 after purchasing an additional 140,722 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 48,116 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

