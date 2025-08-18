Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CFO Maggie Yuen Sells 2,000 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,750. This trade represents a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PEN opened at $252.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.56. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.80 and a 1-year high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,760,000 after acquiring an additional 185,306 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 862,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,815,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,913,000 after buying an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,314,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 437.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,159,000 after buying an additional 572,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.47.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

