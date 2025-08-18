Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

PAAS opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.12 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 42.4% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

