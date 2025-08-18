Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 106.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $4,484,317.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $812,973,088.62. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $177.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.59, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

