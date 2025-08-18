OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OPAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on OPAL Fuels from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Johnson Rice cut OPAL Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut OPAL Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $400.55 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). OPAL Fuels had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,544.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 129,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,509.28. This trade represents a 10.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nadeem Nisar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $31,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 141,712 shares in the company, valued at $449,227.04. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 108,332 shares of company stock worth $293,597 in the last three months. 84.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in OPAL Fuels by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 711,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Further Reading

