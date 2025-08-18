Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,593 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.64. This represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 165.43%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

