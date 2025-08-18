Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $151,107,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,272,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $151.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

