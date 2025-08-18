Nuveen LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 761,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 553.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $44.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 0.97. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is -434.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,805.23. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

