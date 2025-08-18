Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 140,649 Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,667,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.24% of Woodward at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,326,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 35.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 189.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $245.31 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $267.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.33 and a 200 day moving average of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

In other news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,250. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,443.35. This represents a 66.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,296 shares of company stock worth $8,711,033. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

