Nuveen LLC Invests $26.19 Million in Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 939,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,187,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.60% of Rayonier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 739,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 368,659 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,392,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,812,000 after purchasing an additional 241,172 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $976,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $26.36 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rayonier

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.