Nuveen LLC Invests $25.91 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 493,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,906,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 114.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $63.53 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 276.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $223,259.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,417.92. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lattice Semiconductor

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.