Nuveen LLC Invests $25.52 Million in Unity Software Inc. $U

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,302,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,520,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 30,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Unity Software Stock Down 1.1%

U opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, Director James M. Whitehurst sold 72,955 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,549,564.20. Following the sale, the director owned 240,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,205.64. The trade was a 23.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $6,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,398,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,287,072.94. This represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,694 shares of company stock valued at $31,384,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

