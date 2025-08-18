Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 554,912 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 554,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,817 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,432 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

