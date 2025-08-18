Nuveen LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $316.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.04 and its 200-day moving average is $289.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $317.94.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

