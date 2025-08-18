Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,580,000 shares, adropof42.4% from the July 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Nutrien Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Nutrien by 72.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 94.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nutrien by 117.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.14%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

