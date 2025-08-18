Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 97,964 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,964 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $143.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day moving average of $140.64. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Argus raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.30.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

