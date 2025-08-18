Northern Trust Corp Sells 729,493 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,327,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 729,493 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Abbott Laboratories worth $2,829,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,317 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after buying an additional 124,259 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 525,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.8%

ABT opened at $131.66 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.33 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average of $131.22.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

