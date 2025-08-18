Northern Trust Corp Sells 455,018 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,314,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,660,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

