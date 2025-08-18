Northern Trust Corp Has $1.10 Billion Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,439,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,976 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Analog Devices worth $1,096,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $231.63 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

