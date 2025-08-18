Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $76.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Melius Research increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

