Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 16,656 Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF $COWG

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWG. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,345,000. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $498,000.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

COWG stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.0082 per share. This is a positive change from Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th.

Free Report

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

