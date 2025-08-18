Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,715,899,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,999,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,496,000 after acquiring an additional 584,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $480.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $508.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total transaction of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,171,844.80. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $7,896,972. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

