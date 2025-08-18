Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $518,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,894,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,015,000 after buying an additional 2,038,747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,091,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,965,000 after acquiring an additional 480,773 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,053.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 422,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 402,506 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,393.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,610,000 after purchasing an additional 355,583 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,279,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 314,791 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

