Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $494,000 Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $538,430,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 133.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,009,000 after buying an additional 10,719,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,091.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,204,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,641,000 after buying an additional 10,264,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

