Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 221 Shares of Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 282.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,105,000 after buying an additional 393,101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $6,059,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,993,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 67,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,198.62. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE MAIN opened at $66.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.85. Main Street Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

