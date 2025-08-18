National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:EDR FY2027 Earnings

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a report released on Thursday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.96.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 0.1%

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$7.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$3.74 and a 1-year high of C$8.26.

Insider Activity at Endeavour Silver

In related news, Director Amy Eileen Jacobsen sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$51,997.80. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$429,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,814 shares of company stock worth $826,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.