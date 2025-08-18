Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $105,401.88 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider John Fesko sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $105,401.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 152,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,746,048.62. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Fesko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, John Fesko sold 1,710 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $239,075.10.

On Monday, July 21st, John Fesko sold 339 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $47,219.31.

On Tuesday, May 27th, John Fesko sold 1,438 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $225,550.30.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $163.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average is $154.50. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 117.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Natera by 114.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

