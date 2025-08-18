M&T Bank Corporation $MTB Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $243,451,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18,471.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,145,000 after purchasing an additional 701,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,552,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,039,000 after purchasing an additional 468,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,662,000 after purchasing an additional 286,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $48,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $190.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Articles

