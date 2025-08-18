monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in monday.com were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 50.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 32.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Price Performance

monday.com stock opened at $175.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 237.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.27. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $171.54 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNDY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on monday.com from $310.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised monday.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on monday.com from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

Read Our Latest Report on MNDY

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.