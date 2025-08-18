Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,712,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $901,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,938,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,917,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $120.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.