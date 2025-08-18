Maximus, Inc. $MMS Shares Bought by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 17,533.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 529 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Maximus were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $30,285,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 65.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 911,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after acquiring an additional 360,365 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $22,661,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 376,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after acquiring an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 276,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $572,742.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. The trade was a 35.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Report on MMS

Maximus Price Performance

Maximus stock opened at $84.31 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.77. Maximus had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.