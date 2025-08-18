Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.93.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $582.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $461.90 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The firm has a market cap of $526.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,453 shares of company stock valued at $20,178,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.